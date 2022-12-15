2023: APC PCC constitutes Oyo State Publicity Committee

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council has approved the constitution of the Media and Publicity Committee for Oyo State.

The approval was contained in a letter signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman, Oyo State Publicity of the APC PCC, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan.

Onanuga, in the letter dated December 13, 2022, stated: “We write to convey the approval of the Media and Publicity Directorate for nominated Members of your committee as submitted.

“We however expect that they will discharge their responsibility diligently. We congratulate you and your members.”

Reacting, Olaosebikan said: “APC Presidential Campaign Council assembles the best media experts to run Tinubu campaign in Oyo State.”

Members of the committee are: MOlawale Sadare, Akeem Oyetunji, Olukemi Ajayi, Sikiru Akinola, Femi Popoola, Dr. Joshua Oyebamiji and Dr. Olatunde Abdulazeez.

Others are: Adebisi Moshood, Fatai Adesokan, Afeez Bolaji Repete, Adesola Yaqub, Princess Bola Oyewumi, Olubunmi Shodipo, Bose Oyewole and Tunji Ajibade.

Olaosebikan, who chairs the Media and Publicity in Oyo State, boasts of very rich credentials as a media practitioner.

He served as the Chief Press Secretary to late Governor Lam Adesina, during which he introduced KO allowance still being enjoyed by journalists in Oyo State till date.

He had served as Director, Media and Publicity for the Presidential Campaign Council in 2011 and 2015.

A former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area, Olaosebikan was also a former gubernatorial aspirant in Oyo State.

Olaosebikan, a great lover and follower of the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wrote the famous article: “What Lam Adesina Told Me About Bola Tinubu And His Ability To Win Against All Odds.”

The article, published in March 2021, postulated against the prevailing situation that Tinubu would celebrate his 71st birthday as the president-elect of Nigeria.





