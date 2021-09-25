2021 Igbo Day Celebration to feature a minute silence worldwide, prayers – Committee

The Planning Committee for the 2021 Igbo Day Celebration says the day, Sept. 29, will be observed with a minute silence by 12 noon by all Igbos worldwide.

“The one-minute silence is meant to remember the souls of our kith and kin lost on Sept. 29, 1966.

“It is also meant to remember the souls of our people who lost their lives in subsequent struggles for unity, peace, equity and justice in Nigeria,” the Chairman of the Committee, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, said.

Agubuzu, who is also the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Enugu.

The statement was titled: “Observing the 2021 Igbo Day”.

He said that the Day would be observed with deep sober reflections and prayers before and after observing the one-minute silence “for our departed brothers and sisters”.

According to him, all Ndigbo should lift up Ndigbo and Ala-Igbo (Igbo land) before God, our Heavenly Father, during the Sunday Church Services on Sept. 26; with prayers offered for the peace of Nigeria and Igbo land.

“Sequel to the detailed briefing received from the Planning Committee for the 2021 Igbo Day Celebration, the Igwes and Ndiezes of Igbo land appreciated the elaborate plans of the leadership and people of the Igbo nation to honour our history, collective memories and aspiration on Sept. 29, 2021.

“After mature consultation and sober reflections on the political, spiritual and psychological needs of the Igbos,the royal fathers strongly urged that the nature of activities suitable for this moment in time is more of prayers than vibrant celebrations.

“This will enable all Ndigbo to participate and unite in the much-needed cleansing and spiritual rejuvenation of Igbo land, which are necessary preludes to the political and economic development; and the social cohesion that we all desire,’’ he said.