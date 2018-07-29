2019: Another mega party emerges with Agbakoba as Protem Chairman

The new alliance, which was consummated over the weekend, comes a few weeks after the Peoples Democratic Party and 38 others announced alignment ahead of the 2019 elections.

A new mega party, People’s Trust, has emerged, with renowned constitutional lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), as the Protem Chairman.

The new alliance, which was consummated over the weekend, comes a few weeks after the Peoples Democratic Party and 38 others announced alignment ahead of the 2019 elections.

A statement by the Protem National Secretary of the PT, Mallam Ja’afaru Nasser Kura, and the Protem National Publicity Secretary, Prof. Anthony Kila, also announced other protem officers for the new alliance.

According to the resolutions of the meeting that resulted in the birth of PT, ward, local government and state congresses were fixed and also the date for a National Convention.

Find the excerpt of the meeting as released by Kura and Kila below:

The People’s Trust, PT, a newly consummated mega political formation wishes to announce the birth of a tactical merger of major political platforms and stakeholders in Nigeria under the banner of its newly registered party, PT ahead of the 2019 elections in Nigeria.

The historic merger arrangement, which was formalised at the weekend at the National Secretariat of our newly registered political party, the People’s Trust; situated at No. 3 Water Park Road, Jahi District, Abuja FCT, was conceived and facilitated, by like minded ideologues, promoters and associates in the Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, Coalition for New Nigeria, CNN among others, to anchor the victory of the major bloc of political opposition in Nigeria in the 2019 elections; this is following an earlier understanding for a tactical merger among major political platforms, key stakeholders and prominent players within the circle of an emergent opposition coalition in the country tagged CUPP

The fresh mega platform of rainbow formation of credible political leaders, wish to further clarify that consequent upon formalising the agreement for a tactical merger under the umbrella of a newly registered political party in 2018 known as the Peoples’ Trust, PT, various political stakeholders and parties in the evolving mega arrangement have also unanimously elected Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; a Foremost leader in the Nigerian Civil Society and human rights Community, to lead the new mega party, in the interim, towards concretizing all negotiated power sharing arrangements of the latest mega formation at the forthcoming Congresses and National Convention of the People’s Trust, PT scheduled to hold as follows:

A. State Congresses: Friday 17th & Saturday 18th of August, 2018.

B. Local Government Areas Congresses on Friday, 24th & Saturday 25th of August, 2018.

C. Wards Congresses on Friday, 31st August & Saturday 1st September 2018.

D. National Convention on Friday 7th & Saturday 8th September, 2018.

However, the new Protem NEC of the mega platform also ratified the 21 days statutory notice earlier given to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC by the National Secretariat of PT as regards the dates and schedule of the various Congresses and Convention stated above as required by the electoral Act of Nigeria

In the meantime, Agbakoba, who is also the Leader of Nigeria’s biggest political movement in history; Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, a major convergence for Fresh breed, emerging political leaders of the Third Force Movement in Nigeria, has accepted to steer the rescue agenda of the newly consummated mega party for Nigeria; pledging to go all out to recruit and mobilise other credible political allies and aspirants across the length and breadth of the country to join forces with the new mega party for resounding victory in the 2019 electoral contest

Among the new Protem national officers elected to work with Olisa Agbakoba to organise inclusive Congresses and national convention, is the son of the former prime minister of Nigeria, Dr Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa from Bauchi State, who was endorsed as the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the mega party in the interim

Please find the full list of New Protem National Officers of the party endorsed by its provisional NEC to consummate the tactical merger, which will be formally launched at the forthcoming National Convention as follows:

1. National Chairperson: Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN (Anambra State)

2. Deputy National Chairperson: Chief Anthony Tosan Prest (Delta State)

3. Assistant National Chairperson (North West): Alhaji Yusuf Maitama (Kano State)

4. Assistant National Chairperson (South South): Christopher Nosakhare Ebohon (Edo State)

5. Assistant National Chairperson (South East): Hon Chijioke Agu (Imo State)

6. Assistant National Chairperson (South West): Ogbeni Lanre Banjo (Ogun State)

7. Assistant National Chairperson (North East) Hon Japhet Yohana (Adamawa State)

8. Assistant National Chairman (North Central): Hon Steve Aluko Daniel (Kogi State)

9. National Secretary: Mallam Nasser Kura (Kano State)

10. Deputy National Secretary: Mallam Khalifa Mohammed (Kano State)

11. National Publicity Secretary: Prof. Anthony Kila (Ekiti State)

12. Assistant National Publicity Secretary: Mr. Michael Egiethua (Edo State)

13. National Organizing Secretary: Hajia Khariat Animashaun-Ajiboye (Lagos State)

14. Deputy National Organizing Secretary: Bar Chris Anokam (Delta State)

15. National Financial Secretary: Engr. Ugo Meregini (Imo State)

16. Deputy National Financial Secretary: Madam Omotola Ademosu (Abuja, FCT)

17. National Auditor: Chief Goodness Asemowei (Bayelsa State)

18. Deputy National Auditor: Funke Awolowo (Ogun State)

19. National Woman Leader: Chief Mrs Juliet Oseji (Akwa Ibom)

20. Deputy National Woman Leader: Dr. Olu-Usim Wilson (Abia State)

21. National Youth Leader: Mr. Olu Adekunle (Oyo State)

22. Deputy National Youth Leader: Dr. Musa M. Musa (Jigawa State)

23. National Legal Adviser: Bar Abbah Ejembi (Benue State)

24. Deputy National Legal Adviser: Bar Paul Abhulimen (Edo State)

25. BOT Chairperson: Dr Abduljali Tafawa Balewa (Bauchi State)

25: BoT Secretary: Chief Olarewaju Ajibulu (Rivers State)

Similarly, NEC also considered and approved the elections and nomination of Prince Adegboyega Aderemi, from Ile Ife as the provisional Governorship Candidate of the People’s Trust to fly the flag of our new mega formation in the September 22nd Governorship elections in the State of Osun.

Finally, the new interim NEC of the restructured Peoples Trust under the able leadership of Dr Olisa Agbakoba SAN was charged to engage and consult with some leading Presidential aspirants and Political icons in the country and to urgently convene a national stakeholders summit on Nigeria’s democracy for the purpose of adopting a common presidential candidate and to broker further merger of more platforms and stakeholders with the new mega formation in the People’s Trust.

NB: For inquiry, all interested Nigerians wishing to join and become bonafide members of the new mega party, People’s Trust, PT, are enjoined to follow the website link below:

or call: 09028000222

Mallam Ja’afaru Nasser Kura

Protem National Secretary

People’s Trust, PT

0803 384 2591

Prof Anthony Kila

Protem National Publicity Secretary

People’s Trust

0812 222 2555.