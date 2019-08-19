Akonam Obiefuna, a member of the Main Organising Committee for the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League pre-season tournament for South-East and South-South, said that 20 clubs would participate in the event.

Obiefuna said this on Sunday during the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee for the event at Nanka in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

He said that the participating clubs would include professional and amateur sides in the two geo-political zones.

He said that the week-long competition would kick off at the NEROS Sports Stadium, Nanka on August 20.

He said that this year’s edition of the event promised to be an improvement over other previous ones.

Obiefuna, who inaugurated the five-member LOC, doubles as its chairman, while other members included Chimezie Anaso, Diegwu Nwankwo, Ifeanyi Ojukwu and Emmanuel Eze,

News Agency of Nigeria reports that four units were put in place to cater to the various aspects of the preparations and event proper.

The units were Media/Publicity, headed by Anaso; Facilities, Equipment and Medicals, headed by Nwankwo; Security and Protocol, headed by Ojukwu and accommodation, headed by Eze.

Obiefuna charged the LOC to work toward achieving optimal result.

Other members of the three-member MOC were Patrick Nwaogu and Ralph Chidozie.