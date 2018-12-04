12th anniversary: Iginla dazzles own brother, choristers with duplex, millions in cash

It was glitz and glamour as Prophet Joshua Iginla-led champions Royal Assembly celebrated its 12th anniversary amidst pomp and pageantry on December 2, 2018 inside their 80,000 seater auditorium, widely known as City of Wonders, in Abuja.

Tagged: “Majesty to Majesty,” it was a touch of majesty when during the service the Oracle of God gave out a four bedroom duplex worth several millions, N5 million cash and a promise of another edifice in 2019 under construction in Ekiti State to his younger brother, Precious Iginla, who is also a Pastor and a General Overseer of his own ministry.

Aside that, he dazzled 11 members of the church choir, who have released an album each, by supporting their dreams with cash gifts worth N5 million.

Speaking during the anniversary, Iginla declared that he sees many of the guests moving from failure to favour.

Speaking further, he enjoined everybody to live in love and let forgiveness be a virtue if they want to make heaven.

He said he refused to hold anybody down at heart but has consistently lived a life of forgiveness.

This, he claimed, has helped him to love those who hurt or betray him because he wants to make heaven.

Arguably a life transforming event as worshippers thronged the programme, the ministry also recorded some notable events such as cutting one of the biggest cakes in the world weighing 50kg.