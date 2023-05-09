10th National Assembly: Inexperienced senator-elect may emerge president — Enang

Former Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator Ita Enang, has warned members-elect of the 10th National Assembly against acts that could lead to the emergence of an inexperienced Senator-elect as president of the Senate.

Enang, a former Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, gave the warning in an interview.

He spoke in an interview with a television station, which was monitored in Abuja.

It will be recalled that legislators in the National Assembly are usually elected or appointed as presiding or principal officers based on their ranking vis-a-vis legislative experience, among others factors.

The ex-presidential aide said though ranking member, according to the rules and business of the Senate, is somebody with legislative experience, he stressed that the word “Ranking” in the Senate is very fluid.

Enang said: “It is fluid because it stated in Order 3, Rule 2 or Rule 1 that you will have to be a ranking senator.

“That is, a senator returning based on the number of times he is returning, a senator who has been a member of House of Representatives and lastly a senator elected as senator for the first time.

“The problem is that when you read Order 3, Rule 3(1a), it says in the course of the proceeding on the floor, a senator-elect, addressing the clerk, shall propose another senator-elect to the Senate to be the Senate president and shall move that such senator-elect do take the chair as president of the Senate.”

He said this section of the rules, therefore, gave members the right to nominate anybody to be elected as Senate president.

Enang, who also served as presidential aide on Niger Delta Affairs, expressed fear that on the day of the inauguration, it was possible that a non-ranking senator could be nominated as president.

“That is why I read Order 3, Rule 3(1a), which says a senator-elect shall nominate another senator-elect.

“It did not qualify it like the House of Representatives does.”

Enang stated that the rules in the House of Representatives was more specific and cogent.

He said: “It says a member-elect, addressing the clerk shall propose another member-elect, with legislative experience as a member of the National Assembly, to be speaker and shall move that such do take the chair.

“In the House of Representatives, what we did was to specifically say that you must choose a member who has legislative experience in the National Assembly.

“What this means is that even if you were a former governor, you can’t come to be the speaker.”

He, however, warned against having an inexperienced person as Senate president, saying: “You definitely need an experienced person.”

Enang, who advised that the seats of Senate President and Deputy Speaker should be zoned to the South South and South East geopolitical zones, said the North Central and North West should contest for the positions of Speaker and Deputy President of the Senate.

He added: “Now, the South Wwest has gotten the president’s seat, the North East has the vice president.

“Two zones should be off now on this calculation: the South West and the North East.

“Therefore, the South South and South East should be allowed to produce the Senate President and Deputy Speaker.

“I agree that the North West has a majority of basket votes that they can take.

“We should be mindful of the unity of the country and the legislators should also follow suit.

“And I am sure that the incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the.president-elect, and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, will ensure that justice is done to all the zones.”

There have been controversies over who becomes the next Senate President or Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.