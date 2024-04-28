Group restates position to defend human rights, confers award on AIG Aghualor

The International Human Rights Observatory Africa has reaffirmed its position to defend human rights at all times in the country.

It said this when it gave an award to Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 13 Ukpo, Godwin Aghualor.

Presenting the award to Aghualor on Saturday in Ukpo, near Awka, Anambra State, Dr. Chimbo Obieze, the Ambassador of IHRO-Africa under the aegis of International Royal Academy of the United Nations, said that the organisation was fostering collaborations to address issues of human rights.

Obieze, the Country Representative of IHRO-Africa, said IHRO-Africa’s delegation was committed to working hand in hand with key stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police, to safeguard human rights and enhance security awareness across the region.

He noted that IHRO-Africa was an international Civil Society Organisation registered with its continental headquarters in Kenya, while it supported the African Charter, which was unanimously adopted at the OAU meeting of African Heads of State and Government held in Kenya on June 27, 1981.

According to him, IHRO-AFRICA is interested in the Support Children Education Fund, Human Rights Protection for Social Economic integration in Africa.

Obieze said that IHRO- AFRICA was committed to assisting people falsely accused and jailed for the crime they did not commit in various prisons in Africa through diplomatic relationships with other states and partners in line with the Vienna Convention.

He said: “I am delighted to inform you that IHRO has already conducted training sessions on anti-human rights violations and private investigations, in collaboration with our partners.

“These sessions were designed to equip officials with the necessary skills to prevent human rights abuses and conduct thorough investigations meant to create a safer and more just society for all individuals within Nigerian borders.

“Today’s visit is not just about discussions, it is about action.

“It is about coming together as a community to tackle challenges head-on and to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals within Nigerian borders.

“We have already conducted training sessions on anti-human rights violations and private investigations, laying the foundation for a safer and more just society.

“As we share our insights in our mission to promote and protect human rights in Nigeria and beyond, together we can make a meaningful impact and create a brighter future for generations to come.”

Obieze said that the IHRO-AFRICA diplomatic forum had approved to host winning human rights, security challenges, investments, symposiums and awards 2024 event in South East Nigeria.

“This programme will attract the presence of international police organisations and academies from USA, UK and other global leaders,” he said.

The IHRO-Africa representative said the award to AIG Aghualor was for his “Outstanding Performance in Coordinating the Security Affairs” of the once turbulent and violence-ridden zone into a haven of peace and development.

Receiving the award, Aghualor thanked IHRO-AFRICA for the recognition and spotting him out of myriads of police officers working exceptionally well in the service of the country.

He promised to continue to defend the rights of all Nigerians by ridding the communities of criminal elements posing threats to the peace and progress of Nigeria.