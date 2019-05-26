The Ogun State Civil Service Commission has inducted 1,000 newly recruited officers, with an advice by Governor Ibikunle Amosun that they should be more responsible and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state and its people.

Amosun, while declaring open a two-day induction and orientation programme, organised for the new entrants at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, urged them to justify their engagement.

Represented by the Head of Service, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu, Amosun said for any organisation to make meaningful achievement, the workforce must be effective and efficient in the course of service delivery, adding that what is expected of the new entrants is great zeal, new ideas and innovations, dedication to work as well as cordial relationships with their superior.

Admonishing them to jealously guard against all manners of misconduct that could jeopardise the positive values and virtues of founding fathers of the Civil Service, he enjoined them to display a high sense of creativity and be more focused in all areas of service delivery to enhance productivity and quality service delivery.

The Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Surajudeen Olusesi, restated that Ogun State Civil Service is noted for excellence and the best among its peers in the federation, urging them to sustain the ideal discipline, right attitude and efficient service delivery.

Olusesi maintained that the Civil Service has a way of compensating hard work, efficiency and professionalism, with improved welfare packages, encouraging them to do their work with keen interest.

The Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Ajibola Chokor, noted that the over 1,000 newly recruited officers were the successful applicants, who had gone through various stages of interviews since 2017.

Chokor added that the purpose of the induction was to introduce them into the mainstream of the Civil Service, where various resource persons, from the Civil Service, both retired and active, delivered papers ranging from Overview of the Civil Service to Report Writing and Ethics of the Service, among others.