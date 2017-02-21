Why I want to return to Ekiti State Government House – Segun Oni

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has stated the reason he wants to return to the Ekiti State Government House.

Oni was a one term governor of the State.

Oni, also the Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives congress, South, equally harped on the need for state and local chapters of the party to ensure all inclusive models for progress of the party.

Oni spoke when he received some of his supporters who paid solidarity support to him in Ifaki Ekiti.

He said shutting some people out of the system may not help the party achieve its aim of remaining in power and impact meaningful development in the society

He said: “Apart from having an all inclusive party, we must also ensure that the government-party relationship is cordial.

“The party machineries should not be left in the dark.

“They should be able to defend the government all the time.

“The party’s main agenda is not only to remain in power but to develop Nigeria and its people.”

Speaking in his ambition, Oni said: “I took the decision after a wide consultation and several calls from Ekiti people that I should come back and govern them.

“A lot of people are calling on me to come back, both the young and the old are convinced that I am the only one with the credibility and structure to dislodge the current Peoples Democratic Party government in 2018.”

Oni said that the task ahead of dislodging the present party in government in Ekiti State is about who has the ability, the leverage, the capability, the network and the sympathy of the oppressed people Ekiti State.

He revealed that there is no going back on his decision to weather the storm and rescue the state from the bondage of “political cluelessness”.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.