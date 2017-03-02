Vampire, dreaded kidnap kingpin, killed in shootout with police + photos

The police said on Thursday they had killed a dreaded and deadly kidnap-for-ransom kingpin, Henry Chibueze, notoriously known as Vampire, in Omu Awa Forest, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Police Spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, said Chibueze was killed by the Police Special Forces, led by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team at 1am on Thursday.

Moshood said five suspected members of the gang were also arrested and cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

The force spokesman said the gang had been responsible for so many kidnappings and robbery attacks in Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta and other states in the South East and South South.

He said the arrested members of the gang – Obinna Ela, Arinze Abecheta, Chukwu Ebuka, Samuel Ugochukwu and Clifford Aheana – would be presented to newsmen and charged to court on completion of investigation.

Chibueze, the Vampire, was the criminal spirited away by his gang members on January 27 in the premises of an Owerri High Court in Imo State.

He was arrested in 2015 and had been in prison custody following the kidnap of the wife of a government official.

Chibueze, who was brought to the court along with other arrested suspects, escaped when gunmen in a sports utility vehicle, which had been parked at the premises, opened fire immediately he disembarked from the prison van.

The kidnapper was then spirited away by the gunmen, leaving five officials of the Nigerian Prison Service and some bystanders wounded by the gunfire.

Two other suspects were taken along with him.

The Public Relations Officer of Prisons, James Madugba, said the accomplices had been mistaken for operatives of the Department of State Services, hence no alarm was raised when they were spotted at the court.

Chibueze, who was paraded by the DSS before the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, in 2015 admitted to having carried out several kidnappings in the state and beyond before his arrest.

After Chibueze’s escape in January, Okorocha of announced a N5 million bounty for information that would lead to his arrest.

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.