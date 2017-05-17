Troops burst kidnappers den, rescue twi

This was disclosed on Wednesday at a news briefing

Troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe over the weekend conducted successful raid operations on identified camps of sea robbers/pirates and kidnappers at Oluwasiri and Agbidama creeks in Brass and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

This was disclosed on Wednesday at a press briefing at the Headquarters of Operation Delta Safe in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The Commander of Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Apochi Sulaiman, said: “During the operations in Oluwasiri particularly, the troops rescued two kidnapped victims.

“One of the victims sustained gunshot injury during the crossfire.

“He is currently receiving medical attention in one of our facilities in Port Harcourt.”

Sulaiman said several items were recovered from the criminals.

He said: “Items recovered during the raids inlude: One HK 21E Rifle, One Rocket Propelled Gun launcher, 4 AK 47 rifles, 3 pistols, 61 pieces of 12.7/108mm ammo, 5 empty rifles magazine, one empty pistol magazines, 36 pieces of 7.62mm ammo, 15 pieces of 9mm ammo among others items”

He stated that the Joint Task Force is resolved to ensure peaceful socio-economic environment for business to thrive.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.