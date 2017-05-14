Troops arrest suspected Boko Haram terrorist, kidnappers

Troops of Forward Operation Base, Fika on routine patrol on Saturday arrested a suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorist, Bala Ibrahim, 30, at Fika, Yobe State.

Preliminary investigation showed the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State.

He is further being interrogated, the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said in a statement in the wee hours of Sunday.

Similarly, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base, Yuga on blocking position following a tip-off from well-meaning individuals, ambushed and arrested four suspected kidnappers at Mundu village.

The suspects – Yahaya Auta, 25; Salisu Lawal, 20; Umar Mohammed, 18; and Samaila Abubakar – were found to be in possession of one locally made six loader single barrel gun, one empty cartridge, two machetes, a knife, two mobile telephone handsets, two packets of Tramol tablets and N360, while on their way to commit crime.

They also currently being further investigated.

