Trading remains upbeat on NSE

Trading activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed for the week on Friday on a positive note with the market indicators rising by 0.27 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the market capitalisation rose by N24billion to close at N8.734trillion against N8.710trillion on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index, which opened at 25,170.36, inched 67.65 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 25,238.01 following price appreciation.

Nestle Nigeria still led the gainers’ table, gaining N9.44 to close at N794.99 per share.

Unilever Nigeria came second with a gain of N2.90 to close at N32.30 and Julius Berger appreciated by N1.59 to close at N40.25 per share.

Dangote Cement gained N1.25 to close at N167 and Forte Oil garnered N1.17 to close at N51.67 per share.

On the other hand, Total recorded the highest loss for the day, shedding N12 to close at N272 per share.

Guinness trailed with a loss of N1.99 to close at N66.01 and Larfarge Africa shed 77k to close at N36.28 per share.

Nigerian Breweries was down by 36k to close at N130, while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated declined by 27k to close at N10.03 per share.

NAN also reports that the volume of shares traded increased by 13.65 per cent with 245.39 billion shares worth N2.31billion transacted in 3,260 deals.

This is against the 215.91 million shares valued at N2.19billion achieved in 3,279 deals on Thursday.

Zenith Bank remained the toast of investors, transacting 87.19 million shares worth N1.29billion.

It was followed by Diamond Bank with 38.58 million shares valued at N30.93 million, while FBN Holdings traded 30.11 million shares worth N90.31 million.

Access Bank accounted for 22 million shares worth N146.88 million and UBA sold 19.27 million shares valued at N96.69 million.

NAN.

