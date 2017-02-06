Tinubu to protesters led by Buhari’s SA’s daughter: Protests won’t solve our problems

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said protests would not solve the challenges confronting Nigeria.

Rather, Tinubu said the solution to Nigeria’s numerous challenges was for Nigerians to be patient with President Muhammadu Buhari, who he insisted was doing everything humanly possible to fix the problems.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State spoke on Monday when he addressed anti-government protesters led to his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos State home by Moremi Ojudu, the daughter of the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

He told the protesters: “It (recession) is like when you are going through enormous traffic.

“What we are going through will be resolved.

“We are going through a historical phase of a country that is holding a promise for you.

“There is a leadership in the land and you have to live with that for now.

“Protests won’t solve the problem.

“Will it?

“The issue is re-planning, being responsive, being able to get engaged with you so that you will see the problem that we are facing.

“That is it.”

Tinubu traced the challenges confronting Nigerian to what he termed the 16 years of misrule of the country by the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “We are just two years into the administration.

“To make those changes effective and positive eventually, we have to be patient.

“The damage of 16 years will go through the system.

“You cannot get water out of a dry well.

“I am not worried by the exchange rate because your salary should be in naira and you are not an importer.

“May be that is even teaching us a lesson: to be dependent on our domestic products.

“I understand what your grievances are: Unemployment.

“We have tackled insecurity, corruption is seriously being attacked.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.