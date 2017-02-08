Sharapova granted Madrid wildcard

Maria Sharapova has been given a wildcard for May’s Madrid Open as the former world number one prepares to return to tennis.

The Russian is set to make her return to the ATP tour in Stuttgart in April after being banned for 15 months for testing positive for banned substance meldonium.

She has been granted an entry into the Madrid Open in May, with tournament director Manolo Santana delighted to have the 29-year-old, who won the competition in 2014, on the bill. “Sharapova requested an invitation to play in the tournament and after considering it, we decided to give her a wildcard,” Santana said.

“Maria is one of the best players of the last 15 years and also a past winner of our tournament. In Madrid she always plays well and I’m sure she will come back to the courts highly motivated and hoping to do well in her first tournaments.”

Sharapova was initially banned from playing for two years in June 2016 but it was later reduced to 15 months after an appeal.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.