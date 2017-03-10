Reps probe sale of Defence College quarters in Abuja

The House of Representatives, on Thursday in Abuja mandated its committees on Defence and Federal Capital Territory to investigate the sale of the National Defence College quarters in Abuja.

The House also urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration to suspend all actions regarding the sale of the quarters in Zone C, Apo, Abuja.

The resolution was sequel to a motion by Rep. Tajudeen Obasa (Lagos-APC).

Obasa said he was aware that the National Defence College quarters were allocated to the college by the FCTA in 1995.

According to him, the houses were meant for the military and civilian staff of the college.

Obasa informed the House that all the 88 blocks in the quarters had been sold by the FCTA to individuals who were currently processing the Certificates of Occupancy though the students and staff of the College are living there.

According to him, the sale of the houses did not follow due process as the occupants were not given the right of first refusal.

“No announcements were made for the sale and no bidding or auction was conducted,” he said.

The motion was unanimously adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The House, therefore, mandated the two committees to investigate the matter and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.