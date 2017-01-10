Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province of central Indonesia, but was not potential for tsunami and there was no initial report of damage or casualty in the country, officials said on Tuesday.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake was at 6.9 magnitude.

An official of the meteorology and geophysics said “the quake jolted at 13.13 p.m. Jakarta time (0713 GMT) with epicenter at 322 km north west Sangihe islands and the depth at 618 km under sea bed”.

The official added that the intensity of the quake was felt at 2 to 3 Modified Mercally Intensity in Bitung town and Manado city of the province and 2 MMI in nearby province of Gorontalo.

Spokesman of National Disaster Management Agency, Sutopo Nugroho, said that the shakes of the quake were felt weak and there were no buildings damaged or any casualties.

Indonesia lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone so called “the Pacific Ring of Fire,” making it vulnerable on quake.

