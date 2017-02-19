Police release Chocolate City owner, Audu Maikori, on bail

Lawyer, activist and businessman, Audu Maikori, has regained his freedom.

Maikori, the owner of Chocolate City, was arrested on Friday for allegedly spreading false information on the Southern Kaduna killings.

He was picked up in Lagos and flown to Abuja.

The Chocolate City owner was arrested two weeks after he posted on social media that six students of the College of Education in Gidan-Waya, Kaduna were killed by Fulani herdsmen during an attack on the school.

Maikori claimed that among those killed was his driver’s younger brother.

However, he later found out that the information made available to him was false, prompting a a retraction and apology to the authorities of the school and Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State.

El-Rufai had consistently claimed that false information has always been the major cause of the incessant killings in Southern Kaduna.

Maikori is likely to be arraigned on Monday, according to available information.

