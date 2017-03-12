Police probe panel arrives Osun to investigate ethnic clash in Ile-Ife

The probe panel setup by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to investigate the communal clash which occurred in Ile-Ife between some ethnic groups, arrived Osun State on Saturday

The Osun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Folasade Odoro, confirmed the arrival of the Hammed Bello-led panel in the state to newsmen in Osogbo.

Idris had appointed Bello, the Commissioner in charge of Military Police at the Force Headquarters, to head the panel.

The panel is to look into the immediate and remote causes of the clash and submit its findings to the police authorities for appropriate action to prevent future occurrence of the incident.

The team is expected to visit leaders of the ethnic groups involved in the conflict as well as pay courtesy visit on the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his palace, and other stakeholders in the city.

Odoro told newsmen that apart from investigating the cause of the conflict, the panel would also work out how to ensure cordial relationship between the groups in conflict.

She said detectives were still on the trail of some suspected culprits, adding that 10 persons had been arrested and were assisting the Police in their investigation.

According to her, relative peace has returned to the city, with anti-riot policemen and other security operatives fully on ground to ensure that there is no breach of the peace.

