Police arrest medical doctor for killing own mother

The Ogun State Police Command said it had arrested one Dr. Emmanuel Ogah, who allegedly stabbed his biological mother to death.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the command said the arrest was sequel to a complaint by the elder brother of the suspect, Cletus Ogah.

It said the elder brother reported at Itele, Ota Divisional headquarters, that his younger brother had stabbed his 62-year-old mother, one Janet Ogah, to death.

The command said following the complaint, the DPO of the Division, Lukman Raheem, led detectives to the scene at 16, Ololade Street, Lafenwa, Itele Ota, where the suspect was arrested.

The statement said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, who has just finished his NYSC programme, came back home three days earlier and had been having issues with the deceased since then.

“In his statement, the suspect claimed that his mother was in the habit of insulting and disgracing him in the presence of her apprentices, and that frustrated him into taking her life.”

According to the command, the corpse of the deceased, a food vendor, has been deposited at the Ota General Hospital morgue, for autopsy.

It said that the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.