Photo News: Ikeja Electric, NSCDC commemorate World Civil Defence Day

L-R : Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, Antony Youdeowei; the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command, Tajudeen Balogun; and the Chief Security Officer, Ikeja Electric, Mandu Obot, during a courtesy visit to Ikeja Electric by the Command to commemorate the World Civil Defence Day.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.