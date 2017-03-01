Photo News: Ikeja Electric, NSCDC commemorate World Civil Defence Day

L-R : Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ikeja Electric, Antony Youdeowei; the Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command, Tajudeen Balogun; and the Chief Security Officer, Ikeja Electric, Mandu Obot, during a courtesy visit to Ikeja Electric by the Command to commemorate the World Civil Defence Day.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.