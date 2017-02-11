NSE records marginal growth

The Nigerian equity market on Friday closed on a positive note with a marginal gain of 0.07 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the All-Share Index gained 17.82 points, representing a growth of 0.07 per cent, to close at 25, 340.02 against 25,322.20 achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation gained N6 billion, representing a growth of 0.07 per cent, to close at N8.769rillion in contrast to N8.763 trillion posted on Thursday.

The upturn was largely boosted by value appreciation recorded in some medium and large capitalised stocks, which included Access Bank, UBN, Zenith Bank, NASCON Seplat, Oando and GT Bank.

A breakdown of the price movement chart showed that Seplat recorded the highest gain to lead the gainers’ chart to close at N375 per share.

Beta Glass garnered N1.57 to close at N33 .07, while Zenith Bank improved by 44k to close at N15.45 per share.

NAN reports that Access Bank rose by 33k to close at N6.94 and Air Service N0.24k to close at N2.74 per share.

On the other hand, Nigeria Breweries topped the losers’ chart, dropping by N3.73 to close at N125 and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated lost 20k to close at N9.80.

UAC Property dipped 9k to close at N1.89 and Live stock 3k to close at 72k, FBN Holdings N0.03k to close at N3.13 k.

Also, the volume of shares transacted increased by 40.84 per cent with a total of 201.73 million shares worth N2.59 billion achieved in 2,604 deals.

This was against the 143.23 million shares valued at N1.55 billion traded in 2,551 deals on Thursday.

UBN was investors delight accounting for 51.63 million shares worth N252.63 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 32.87 million shares valued at N27 .98 million, while Access Bank exchanged 18.73 million shares worth N129.60 million.

Zenith International Bank accounted for 13.76 million shares valued at N207.23 million and Diamond Bank sold 10.70 million shares worth N9.32 million.

NAN.

