NJC writes Presidency over Justice Onnoghen

The National Judicial Council has written to the Presidency seeking the extension of Justice Walter Onnoghen’s period as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria for another three months.

The decision to communicate the Presidency was reached at an emergency meeting held on Wednesday by the NJC.

The meeting was chaired Onnoghen’s deputy, Justice Tanko Mohammed.

The only agenda of the meeting was said to have been the issue of the acting CJN.

If the request is granted, this would ensure that in the case the Senate is unable to meet before the expiration of the acting tenure of Onnoghen, there is no vacuum in the leadership of the country.

The Senate had on Wednesday announced it was proceeding on a three weeks break.

