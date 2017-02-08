N450m fraud: Our arrest, trial abuse of power by EFCC – Belgore, Sulaiman

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mohammed Dele Belgore, and a former Minister of National Planning in the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration, Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, have lambasted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for their arrest and subsequent arraignment over an alleged N450 million fraud.

In a statement after their arraignment, Belgore and Sulaiman said there was much more to the action of the EFCC than their receipt of the N450 million campaign fund from the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation.

The statement, signed by Sulaiman, titled: “Our arrests as abuse of prosecutorial powers by EFCC,” reads in full:

Recently, Mr. Mohammed Dele Belgore, SAN, and my humble self, were invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to its Lagos Office for questioning on N450million campaign fund during the 2015 Presidential elections.

Of course, we were in the EFCC’s custody for a few days and today, by the grace of God, we were granted bail on self-recognisance.

It is however apt to put the record straight and situate the development within the context of the politics currently playing t under the present administration.

I wish to state unequivocally that this didn’t come to me as a surprise. It is a continuation of politics by other means, and that has nothing to do with the source of election funds that emanated from the presidential campaign office. The question is; what has EFCC got to do with donations voluntarily made by oil marketers to Jonathan government?

The commission, in a bid to implicate us and set the general public against us, was busy struggling and frantically searching for better word to use. The whole charade is an abuse of prosecutorial power .

But I assure you it cannot stand in any court of law. We shall fight hard to prove our innocence and I believe the judiciary is there to do justice to this case. Thank God, we are not been alleged to personally enrich ourselves with the so-called fund.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.