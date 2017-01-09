Kure was a dignified politician – Atiku

Former Vice President and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, has said the death of the former Governor of Niger State, Engineer Abdulkadir Kure, has robbed Nigerian democracy of one of its finest, decent and peace loving politicians of our time.

In a condolence statement issued in Abuja by his media office on Monday, the former Vice President explained: “It was impossible to encounter the late Kure without respecting and admiring him ever more for his humility, gentleness, patience and peace loving nature.

“Kure looked at power as an opportunity to serve his people without keeping a ledger of ill will towards anybody, whether you supported him or not.”

Abubakar said the exemplary life of Kure was good evidence that there are gentlemen in politics, despite the widespread negative perceptions of politicians in the country.

The Turakin Adamawa also stated that he valued every moment he shared with the late Kure because “you couldn’t help admiring his wisdom, experience, patience and knowledge”.

Abubakar prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in peace and abundant blessings in paradise.

He also expressed his condolences to the government, family and the entire people of Niger State over the demise of the late Governor Kure.

