I’m not surprised by what Stephanie is doing to Pastor Suleman, I divorced her mother over unfaithfulness – Benson Otobo

She grew up with the mother. She was very small when I divorced her mother. What is happening now is like: ‘Like mother like daughter’

Benson Otobo, the father of Stephanie Otobo, who accused the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, of alleged amorous relationship with her, spoke with some Religious Affairs Correspondents in Abuja on Monday. Excerpts:

Is Stephanie Otobo your daughter? If yes, we will like to hear your side of the story regarding the controversies that have been flying round her and Apostle Suleman.

Yes, she’s my daughter. Does it mean that you people did not receive the text message I sent to earlier?

We just want to hear your side. What really happened? We ask this because there’s this allegation through the letter by a Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, that there was a relationship between your daughter and the man of God, who made a proposal to marry your daughter. Did he approach you?

Not at all.

So there was nothing like introduction regarding marriage between Apostle Suleman and your daughter in your house?

Not at all. Apostle Suleman does not even know where I live.

How did this matter come up then?

I don’t know…I was shocked to hear this thing just yesterday (Sunday). I’m not part of it at all. Even that my daughter, like the text I sent out earlier, as I speak, we are at loggerhead because two months ago, I saw her picture in the internet, through her WhatsApp. I had a shout with her on the way she dressed and I saw her with and all that, I now advised her that: ‘Look, why are you dressing like this, you need to dress decently.’ She flared on me, giving me names, calling me names, telling me: ‘You are not serving God’ and different kinds of things I cannot even reveal to you now. She insulted me and told me that from that day on, I was not her father anymore and that I should just forget about her for life. If a daughter is telling her father like that, I don’t know why I would be involved in anything that concerns her. I’m not aware of all these things that she’s talking about.

Is she really a singer or is she really a musician?

I don’t know my dear. She told me she lives in Canada. I don’t know who she knows there.

But she actually stays in Canada?

Yes, she told me she’s there in Canada.

Okay, where is her mother?

Her mother is in Sapele. And it’s going to 30 years now that I divorced her mother, when the children were even small, because of her unfaithfulness. So, I have divorced her for a very long time.

How old is Stephenie?

Stephenie is about twenty something years

Have you made any contact with Apostle Suleman since this issue came up?

I’m not part of this girl. She’s on her own. Yes, I spoke with him to clear my name.

Where did she grow up. Was is it with her mother or you?

She grew up with the mother. She was very small when I divorced her mother. What is happening now is like: ‘Like mother like daughter.’

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.