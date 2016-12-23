Heartland names new management

Demoted side, Heartland, on Thursday released an authentic list of new management and technical crew to man the side’s campaign in the upcoming Nigeria’s lower league, the Nigeria National League.

The list had Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold medallist, Mobi Oparaku; Enugu Rangers and Iwuanyanwu Nationale star, Ramson Madu; and former Sun Newspapers senior correspondent, Cajetan Nkwopara, occupying positions.

The list, which was signed by the club Chairman, Hon Goodfaith Chibuzo Etuemena, saw Nkwopara moved up as Secretary cum Media Manager, while Oparaku retained his position as Team Manager.

Madu will also continue as the Chief Coach of the Nigeria National League bound team.

Other names are Veronica Aghalanya, who will serve as the Assistant Secretary, Emmanuel Emelu will hold sway as Welfare Officer, while Clifford Eze holds the position of Chief Security Officer.

Emmanuel Ugo is the new Deputy Security Officer, Anthony Okoro holds the post of Assistant Coordinator, while Sunny Ndubuisi Opara combines the posts of Scouting and Marketing Manager.

On the technical bench, Madu will be assisted by Patrick Awaja as Assistant Coach, while Bob Acholonu remains the Chief Fitness Trainer.

Charles Uzo holds the junior team as Head Coach of Team B, Longinus Duru is the Goalkeeper Trainer, while George Iheanacho retains his position as the team’s Physiotherapist.

Etuemena indicated that a few names will be announced soon to fill some of the executive positions, which were not contained in the current list.

Heartland lost their prime top-flight status at the end of the 2015/16 Nigeria Professional Football League season.

