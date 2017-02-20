Gov. Ahmed promises to prioritise bursary, scholarships in 2017

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has expressed his administration’s preparedness to prioritise bursary and scholarship awards in the 2017 fiscal year.

Ahmed’s Senior Special Assistant, Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede, said this in Ilorin.

Ahmed said this commitment was in view of the need to support Kwara State indigenes studying in tertiary institutions across the country and in recognition of his administration’s emphasis on education.

The governor said this would encourage the beneficiary students to excel in their education as the scholarship would be based on merit.

He said that the N500 million had been earmarked for bursaries, while N450 million was set aside for scholarship awards in the 2017 budget before the state House of Assembly.

According to the governor, once the budget is passed by the House and signed to law, the state government will begin the phased disbursement of the bursary and scholarships.

Ahmed said that as a departure from previous practices, the government had obtained lists of students of Kwara State origin in all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Ahmed said would form the basis of direct payment to the beneficiary students.

He said that the state government could not pay bursary last year due to the financial situation in the country and commended the students for their patience and maturity.

