Gbenga Daniel is my beloved son – Otunba Balogun

Otunba Michael Olasubomi Balogun, the Olori Omooba and Asiwaju Onigbagbo of Ijebuland, has described former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as his “beloved son” and an integral part of the Subomi family.

Balogun stated this at the Annual Visitation Thanksgiving Service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Ijebu Area at the Otunba Tunwase Court on Tuesday.

Speaking glowingly of Otunba Daniel as a good nature personality, Otunba Subomi said the relationship between them was like that of “father and son”.

He said: “He is such a quintessential personality who I have known ever before he became the governor and the relationship is still waxing stronger till date.

“He is my beloved son.

“I am always happy seeing him by my side at any occasion and I pray that God will continue to be with him in all his ways.”

Otunba Balogun, who glorified Almighty God for His mercies and abundant grace over the years, prayed for a quick end to the current economic situation in the country as he urged the people to move closer to God.

He expressed optimism that the nation will get over the recession period soonest.

Daniel noted that Otunba Balogun is a great mentor and father figure who inspired many with his selflessness, humility, simplicity and sincerity.

He said: “We shall continue to thank God for his life and all the good things God has used him to do for the community and the country in general.

“We wish him more grace, good health and continued divine protection.”

The service was well attended by prominent men of God, church leaders and an array of dignitaries comprising traditional rulers, community leaders and eminent personalities from different parts of the country.

