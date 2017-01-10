FG’ll ensure more Nigerians have access to quality healthcare — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that the Federal Government will continue to ensure that more Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services.

The President gave the assurance while inaugurating the Model Primary Health Care Centre for Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria at Kuchigoro Primary Health Centre, Abuja on Tuesday.

He expressed the hope that the provision of quality health care service would reverse the poor health indices in the country, adding that his administration will fulfil all its promises made to the people.

Buhari said: “I am hopeful that our women will no more be dying needlessly during childbirth; our children will no more be dying needlessly as a result of vaccine preventable diseases or common ailment; access to health care will not be limited because of lack of money to pay.

“I want to assure Nigerians that Government will continue to ensure that great numbers of Nigerians have access to quality basic health care services. Accordingly, the provision in the National Health Act, 2014 for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund is in the process of being implemented.

“I also assure my fello countrymen and women that our Administration will fulfill all the promises made to the people.

“The provision of quality health care service will reverse the poor health indices in the country.”

President Buhari maintained that the inauguration of the Health Centre signalled the commencement of revitalization of the first 109 Primary Health Care facilities across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

According to him, the vision of his administration is to revitalise 10,000 Primary Health Care Facilities in Nigeria using a phased approach.

He said: “Our Administration in recognition of this promised to revitalize one Primary Health Care Centre in each of the political wards in the country.

“So far, we have commenced the revitalization of one Primary Health Care in each senatorial zone in the country.

“Our vision is to revitalise 10,000 Primary Health Care Facilities in Nigeria using a phased approach.

“The first phase of this approach is what we are flagging off today. It will signal the revitalization of the first 109 Primary Health Care facilities across the 36 states and the FCT.

“Kuchigoro Primary Health Care Centre has been renovated as a model primary health care centre where quality health care services will be obtained at little or no cost to the beneficiaries.”

The President, who commended the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, and his team for ensuring the flag off of the Health Care Centre, challenged state governors on the need to make revitalization of Primary Health Care Centres a vital part of their agenda.

He said already the Federal Government had made available through the Saving One Million Lives Initiative, provided $1.5 million to each state government and FCT to ensure quality health care to women and children.

The President thanked nation’s development partners especially, the United States Government, the World Bank, the European Union and Department For International Development for supporting the health sector in providing quality health service to Nigerians.

He also thanked the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Sterling Bank and General Electric for the renovation and provision of the necessary equipment including an ambulance at Kuchigoro Primary Health Care Centre.

Buhari said: “We have set up an accountability mechanism to ensure that this Primary Health Care Facility remains functional.’’

President Buhari called on all stakeholders to ensure that “the facility continues to work optimally by using it and ensuring that the health professionals are delivering quality services.

He said: “Health Workers should also play their parts in ensuring the sustainability of this model Primary Health Care.

“I will also want to personally charge health workers to rededicate themselves to their duties.”

He said that the government on its part would continue to promote the welfare of all in the health sector.

In his remarks, Adewole announced that his ministry has developed the third National Health Policy under the guidance and support of a former Minister of Health, Prof. Eyitayo Lambo

He said the ministry also developed Guidelines for the utilisation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund to ensure transparency and accountability in the country’s health sector.

The minister enjoined the private sector to participate in the management and implementation of various health services across the country.

The Minister of the FCT, Malam Musa Bello, who also spoke at the event, praised the President Muhammadu Buhari administration for giving attention to the welfare of FCT residents in particular, and Nigerians in general.

The highlight of the event was the naming of a baby girl after the Wife of the President, Aisha, by the Kuchigoro community.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.