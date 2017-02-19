FA Cup: Kane hat trick fires Spurs to quarter final

Tottenham Hotspur have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in five years, courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

A Harry Kane hat-trick saw Spurs bounce back from consecutive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Gent, picking up their first away win in any competition since New Year’s Day.

Having seen Burnley, Leicester City and Manchester City all fail to win on Saturday, Spurs boss, Mauricio Pochettino, took no chances with his team selection as the likes of Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen all started, and the visitors reaped the rewards of that decision as they cruised to victory.

The Cottagers were behind just five minutes later, though, as Kane – something of a surprise starter having picked up a knock to his knee during the defeat to Gent on Thursday – steered a delicate cross from Eriksen past Bettinelli at full stretch.

One almost became two just seconds later when Alli produced an exquisite touch to collect a long ball forward but, with only the keeper to beat, he scuffed his finish into the arms of Bettinelli.

Fulham were comfortably second best for the majority of the first half, but they did manage to stem the flow of chances for Spurs and actually ended the opening 45 minutes on top, with Stefan Johansen and Sone Aluko both threatening in stoppage time.

Spurs were soon back in control after the restart, though, and it took just six minutes of the second half for the visitors to get the two-goal cushion as Eriksen and Kane linked up once again, with the latter turning the Dane’s cross home from close range.

It was Alli’s turn to act as the provider with 20 minutes remaining when he lifted the ball into the path of Kane, who in turn sent a lobbed finish just wide of the far post at full stretch.

Any lingering hopes of the hosts grabbing a slice of the weekend’s FA Cup magic were well and truly extinguished shortly afterwards, though, as one-touch football from Eriksen and Alli released Kane through on goal and, having checked to make sure he was onside, the striker made no mistake with his finish to complete his fifth Tottenham hat-trick.

The England striker has now scored nine goals in nine appearances this calendar year and 20 in his last 22 London derbies across all competitions.

