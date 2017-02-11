EPL: Sanchez double lifts Arsenal 

Arsenal has returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hull City at the Emirates Stadium. Alexis Sanchez netted both goals for Arsenal – the first of which came off his hand – but the North Londoners deserve credit for grinding out a win over a Hull team who will feel that they […]

Arsenal has returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Hull City at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez netted both goals for Arsenal – the first of which came off his hand – but the North Londoners deserve credit for grinding out a win over a Hull team who will feel that they could have come away with a share of the spoils.

Arsenal went into the game having suffered back-to-back defeats to Watford and Chelsea respectively, and while they had the better of the chances in the first half, they found themselves being tested by the visitors.

Sam Clucas also produced a timely block to prevent Theo Walcott’s volley going into the corner, but the Gunners broke Hull’s resistance when Sanchez bundled the ball into the net with his hand after Andrew Robertson had cleared off the line from Kieran Gibbs.

At the start of the second half, Arsenal improved with Alex Iwobi firing over from 20 yards and Walcott shooting tamely at the goalkeeper, but they could not find a way of netting a second goal.

A better opening fell to substitute Adama Diomande, who headed over the crossbar from eight yards out after jumping above Bellerin, but in the first minute of added-on time, Arsenal made sure of the three points.

After Clucas was dismissed for handling the ball on the line to stop Lucas Perez netting from six yards out, Sanchez stepped up to convert and give his team an important three points in their bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.