Breaking: We won’t confirm Magu – Senate

The Senate on Thursday said it will not confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The Presidency had six months ago sent Magus’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC. But the spokesman of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi, told […]

The Senate on Thursday said it will not confirm the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The Presidency had six months ago sent Magus’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC.

But the spokesman of the Senate, Senator Aliyu Sabi, told newsmen that Magu will not be confirmed.

Sabi said his nomination had been returned to the Presidency.

He said there were security reports that led to the decision.

Sabi announced the position of the Senate while Magu was still in the closed door session where the senators screened him.

This was unlike past practices where nominees are screened in the open and some times screened live on television.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.