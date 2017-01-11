Breaking: Senate stops ban on importation of ‘tokunbo’ vehicles

The Senate has stopped the ban on the importation of used vehicles into the country through land borders.

The decision was taken at the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

The Federal Government had last year announced the ban on the importation of used vehicles, popularly known as tokunbo, through land borders.

The implementation, through the Nigerian Customs Service, was to become effective on January 1, 2017.

However, a grace of three months was granted for those who must have placed their orders to complete the clearing process.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.