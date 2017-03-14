Breaking: Senate gives Magu date for screening

The screening date was announced on Tuesday at the Senate plenary

The Senate on Tuesday fixed Wednesday (tomorrow) for the screening of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The screening is the prelude to the confirmation of Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.

The Senate had last year refused to screen Magu based on a report by the Department of State Services, which indicted him on several issues.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.