Breaking: Ndume, Melaye in near exchange of punches over Magu’s confirmation

The Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, and Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday came close to exchanging punches. This followed an argument between Ndume and Melaye over the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu. The senators had their altercation in the office of the President of the […]

The Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume, and Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday came close to exchanging punches.

This followed an argument between Ndume and Melaye over the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The senators had their altercation in the office of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, but it spilled over to the entrance of the Senate chamber.

While Ndume is in support of the confirmation of Magu, Melaye is vehemently opposing it.

Ndume and Magu are both from Borno State.

Meanwhile, the Senate has gone into a closed door session on the issue.

Magu, who has since arrived at the National Assembly, is said to be in the office of the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate) to the President, Senator Ita Enang.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.