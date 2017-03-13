Breaking: House of Reps Committee Clerk slumps, dies in Assembly complex

The Clerk of the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production and Services‎, Mohammed Shuaibu, on Monday slumped and died at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Shuaibu died few minutes before the commencement of a committee meeting.

It was gathered that late Shuaibu slumped at about 12 noon while walking on a staircase and was rushed to the National Assembly clinic where he was later confirmed dead by the doctors. ‎

Late shuaibu hailed ‎fom Zaria, Kaduna State.

His remains have been taken to his hometown for burial.

Speaking on the development‎, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, said the clerk returned to Abuja from Zaria on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the committee, but died few minutes before the meeting.

Monguno said Shuaibu was a hard working person and was deployed to the committee about a year ago.

