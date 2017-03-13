Breaking: House of Reps Committee Clerk slumps, dies in Assembly complex

The Clerk of the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Mohammed Shuaibu, on Monday slumped and died at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.
Shuaibu died few minutes before the commencement of a committee meeting.
It was gathered that late Shuaibu slumped at about 12 noon while walking on a staircase and was rushed to the National Assembly clinic where he was later confirmed dead by the doctors.
Late shuaibu hailed fom Zaria, Kaduna State.
His remains have been taken to his hometown for burial.
Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the committee, Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, said the clerk returned to Abuja from Zaria on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the committee, but died few minutes before the meeting.
Monguno said Shuaibu was a hard working person and was deployed to the committee about a year ago.
