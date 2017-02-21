Breaking: Buhari’s tests results out – Presidency

The Presidency has said the results of the tests conducted on President Muhammadu Buhari are out.

The position of the Presidency was contained in a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday.

In asking for an extension of his vacation period in the United Kingdom on February 5, President Buhari had told the Senate that he was expecting the results of some tests carried out on him.

According to Adesina, with the results out, it has become evident that Buhari needed more time to rest.

He said in the statement: “President Muhammadu Buhari thanks millions of Nigerians who have been sending good wishes and praying for his health and well-being in mosques and churches throughout the country.

“The President is immensely grateful for the prayers, show of love and concern.

“President Buhari wishes to reassure Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“During his normal annual checkup, tests showed he needed a longer period of rest, necessitating the President staying longer than originally planned.”

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.