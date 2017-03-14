Breaking: Ali to Senate: Why I can’t appear before you

Ali made his position known in a letter to the Senate

The Controller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, retired Colonel Hameed Ali, has told the Senate he would not be able to appear before it as ordered.

Ali stated his position in a letter to the Senate.

The letter was read at plenary on Tuesday.

Ali, according to the order of the Senate, was due to appear on March 15.

According to Ali, he would not be able to make the date because of a meeting he has to attend.

But the Senate insisted on Tuesday that Ali must appear before it unfailingly in his Customs uniform.

