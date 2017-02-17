Boko Haram: Cleric urges FG to facilitate return of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon

The Church of Brethren in Nigeria has urged the Federal Government to facilitate the return of Nigerian refugees in Cameroon.

The President of the church, Rev. Joel Billi, made the call Friday at the annual Ministers Conference of the church in Kwarhi, Adamawa State.

Billi said about 26,000 Nigerians, mostly members of the church in refugees’ camp in Minawawo in Cameroon, were eager to return home.

Billi said their return would go a long way in facilitating the healing of their trauma.

While lauding government for tackling the menace of Boko Haram insurgents, Billi said that there were still some areas under threat in Madagali, Gwoza and Askira/Uba Local Government Areas that needed more military operations.

The president also said the church and its mission partner had so far expended about N1.4 billion on purchase of relief materials that were distributed to victims.

On the proposed micro finance bank to be floated by church, Billi said the Central Bank of Nigeria had approved in principle, the license for the establishment of Brethren Micro Finance Bank.

The Guest Speaker and Vice President of the church, Rev. Anthony Ndamsai, in his speech at the conference, which had as its theme: “Pastor as an Ambassador of Reconciliation,” spoke on the need for forgiveness and reconciliation.

Also speaking, the Peace Consultant of the church, Rev. Thomos Hamidu, spoke on the need for people to “walk” their “talks” on peace and unity for the needed change.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that during the occasion, 23 pastors were ordained as ministers of God, while prayers were offered for peace, unity and speedy recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.