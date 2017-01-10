ATP rankings: Murray retains top spot

France’s Gael Monfils, without even playing, jumped one place to equalise his best ever rank

Andy Murray remained atop the latest ATP rankings released on Monday, with Doha winner Novak Djokovic in second.

France’s Gael Monfils, without even playing, jumped one place to equalise his best ever rank.

Monfils benefited from Croat Marian Cilic’s second-round defeat in the Chennai Open.

Recent tournament winners Roberto Bautista of Spain and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov both go up, to 13 and 15th respectively.

ATP rankings:

1. Andy Murray (GBR) 12560 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11780

3. Milos Raonic (CAN) 5290

4. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 5155

5. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 5010

6. Gael Monfils (FRA) 3625 (+1)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3605 (-1)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3415

9. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3195

10. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 3060

