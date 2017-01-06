Aregbesola, Ajimobi appeal for calm over re-opening of LAUTECH

The Governors of Osun State and Oyo State, Rauf Aregbesola and Abiola Ajimobi, have appealed for calm over the continued closure of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

Oyo and Osun States are joint owners of the university.

In a statement they jointly signed, Ajimobi and Aregbesola said the prolonged closure of the university was regrettable.

The statement, released to the media on Thursday, reads: “The prolonged closure of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso is deeply regretted. Academic activities have been put to a halt as a result of the industrial action embarked upon by the academic and non-academic staff of the university. This is consequent upon the challenges faced by the owner states in fulfilling full salary obligations to categories of workers in the institution.

“This is not due to lack of will on our part but the dire financial headwinds in the country, affecting all tiers of government, putting strain in paying salaries of workers in the two states, including the university.

“It is important to state that the State Governments of Oyo and Osun have reaffirmed their commitment to the joint ownership of the institution, including its continued funding and comprehensive review of its finances.

“It was in this regard that a Visitation Panel headed by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, was set up in October last year. While waiting for the report of that panel, we want to appeal to students, parents and guardians to resist the temptation to result to self-help and or any action that might precipitate disruption of law and order.

“With the steps already taken by the two owner governments, we are confident that the unfortunate situation in the institution will soon be resolved.”

