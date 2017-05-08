60-year-old man arrested with roasted human parts of his nephew

The Police in Taraba State say they have arrested a 60-year-old man, Abubakar Abdulkadir, for allegedly being in possession of roasted human parts.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Command, David Misal, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday.

Misal told NAN in Jalingo that the suspect was arrested at Alin-Gora Village, Ardo-kola Council Area of the state.

The police image maker said Abdulkadir was arrested with the body parts suspected to be that of his nephew, Ali Gimba, reportedly missing on April 27.

He said: “He was found in possession of body parts of the missing boy.

“He roasted part of the boy’s body and loaded it in a sack.

“We also recovered a knife and a hoe, which the suspect used in digging a hole to pour and cover the boy’s blood.”

Misal further said the police were investigating the motive behind the crime, adding that the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation.

He said: “We want to know the purpose of this crime: Is it for ritual, to eat the flesh or for sale?”

NAN.

