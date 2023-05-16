Zulum rallies women at Zainab Marwa’s book launch

Nigerian women have been charged to be better organised and become a force to reckon with in the pursuit of national progress. The call was made by Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State, who was the chairman at the launch of the book, “101 Nigerian Women of Impact” written by Barrister Zainab Marwa.

Gov Zulum said: “We are not just here to launch a book. We are here to highlight the incredible achievements of women and the value they bring to the table when properly supported by our system. We are here to draw the attention of the nation to the expanding scope of possibilities with women in different areas when we provide the environment for them to thrive.”

The strictly-by-invite book launch at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, drew the creme of society with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Enitan and Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar as the royal fathers of the day.

Women who graced the occasion include Dr Betta Edu, APC National Women leader who represented the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Kedem Tallen, Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM), Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, National President of Police Women Association (POWA), Hajiya Hajara Usman Alkali Baba who represented the Inspector General of Police, former First Lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi and representatives of TetFund chairman and the FCT minister.

Other dignitaries include Senator Grace Bent and Deputy House Majority Chief Whip, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The reviewer of the book, Femi Adesina, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President had described the compendium as a “well-written book” of which he looks forward to subsequent editions.

In his review, Adesina said: “The book spans through a period of 2015-2023 and the ambitions and achievements of the women in the time frame. The book would incite a passion in the young women to reach out to breaking glass ceilings and achieving their dreams.”

Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), the father of the author in his special remark, expressed delight at the occasion.

Marwa, Chairman and CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, further said: “I always feel elated when someone writes a book or when I am invited to a book launch. As an author myself, I know the importance of books as instruments of human civilisation. My happiness is doubled when the author happens to be my daughter.”

Marwa, who stressed that the title of the book aligns closely with the author’s scholarly pursuit in light of her doctorate degree in Gender Studies and her involvement with the Oxford Women’s Leadership Development Programme at Oxford University in the United Kingdom, noted that one of the book’s merits is its currency for the contemporary society and its future.

“Our world still remains largely a man’s world. The list of achievers still remains largely male in business, entertainment, sports, and what have you.

“A critical assessment of the state of the world today will lay bare the truth that women, and indeed, more women, are standing tall and doing exploits like their male counterparts in different areas of human endeavour. Most importantly, as we have come to know, sustainable development cannot be achieved without women. Therefore, women who have paid their dues in their various fields deserve to be recognised, spotlighted and celebrated. This is why the book, by its title and scope, is celebratory and timely.”

Ooni of Ife in his remark, among other things, thanked Gen Marwa for his service to the country.

“I want to thank you for every great thing you are doing for this country,” the monarch stated.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the book where donors, including representatives of Femi Otedola, the chief presenter of the book, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group, and a host of others donated and bought the books.

Dr Edu, in her remarks, asserted that Nigerian women have paid the ultimate price for the development of the country.

“The book represents a promotion for all Nigerian women,” the APC Women Leader said.

The author in her vote of thanks, explained her motivation for writing the book.

“I needed mentors to inspire my desire to run for office (in 2019), but I couldn’t find any,” she explained.