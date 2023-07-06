Zenith Bank announces new withdrawal limit

828 828

Zenith Bank PLC has announced a new withdrawal limit on its Automated Teller Machines.

The announcement was made in messages sent to customers on Wednesday via email.

In the message, Zenith Bank said customers, including those who do not have an account with it, can now withdraw up to N200,000 from its ATM.

It, however, reminded customers that the maximum of N500,000 weekly cash withdrawal still stands.

The Eagle Online recalls that following the directive of the Central Bank of Nigeria, banks in the country limited withdrawals from their ATMs to a maximum of N20,000 per day.

This was also subject to the withdrawal of a weekly maximum of N100,000.