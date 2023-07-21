Zelensky recalls Ukrainian Ambassador to London after ‘sarcasm’ jibe

828 828

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, has been recalled from his post after making a critical statement about President Volodymr Zelensky, in a decree published on Friday.

Barely a week ago, the Ambassador had accused Zelensky of “unhealthy sarcasm” on British television.

Prystaiko has held the post in London for three years.

Before his present position, he was the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

British Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace had earlier urged Kiev to be more grateful for help given so far in the war against Russia.

Zelensky then asked at a press conference what exactly the British Minister wanted.

“Let him write to me. We can thank the Minister personally every morning after waking up,” he said.

Prystaiko had criticised the exchange as counterproductive.

Britain is one of Ukraine’s most important partner countries.