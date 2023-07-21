COAS  tasks officers on operational strategies, fighting spirit in formations

828 828

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Maj.-Gen. Taoreeq Lagbaja, has charged officers to maintain high standards of professionalism, evolve new thinking in operational strategies and fighting spirit in their formations.

Lagbaja gave the charge at the closing ceremony of four-day Second Senior Command and Leadership Seminar 2023 tagged “Capacity Development of Nigerian Army Personnel to Meet Contemporary Security Challenges in a Joint Environment”, on Thursday in Sokoto.

The COAS, who was represented by Commander of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warefare Command, Maj.-Gen. A. N. Ayanga, urged Officers to make concerted efforts in ensuring high fighting spirit among army formations.

He said the seminar was aimed at improving the needed knowledge and training to enrich officers for quality leadership.

According to him, the objectives are carefully achieved in view of contributions, knowledge and experience sharing which would prepell in the service delivery and foster good relationships with other agencies.

” Army headquarters will sustain its support to ensure routine training, to strengthen post traumatic disorders, drugs abuse implications and other issues.

”Success of the Nigerian Army is rooted in principles of accountability, integrity and upholding human rights through maintenance of high standards in our operations.

”Training of officers and soldiers will always be accorded with priority as right manpower is necessary, ” COAS said.

He urged the officers to ensure efficient implementation of programmes as well as monitor progress and challenges to develop high disciplined soldiers.

“I am sure that the training has exposed the officers to a comprehensive overview of the latest developments and best practices in leadership within a complex environment, ” he added.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his support to the Nigerian Army, resource persons and management.

The COAS added that the Nigerian Army would remain committed to safeguarding the sovereignty of the country through standard practices.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, said the training had improved the leadership qualities of the participants.

Mutkut said it would improve on their level of endurance, discipline and also prepare them for more responsibilities.

Mutkut emphasised that it was the responsibility of officers to effectively manage, harness and utilise the capabilities of men and material placed under their command.

“Therefore, you must think through every situation thoroughly, using the operating principles of cognitive skills you have acquired in this leadership development seminar,” he said.

The event witnessed presentation of awards to distinguished personalities and the resource persons.