New-age financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Capital Limited has been named the Best Financial Management Firm in Nigeria by International Business Magazine.

The Dubai-based publication made the announcement on its official website on August 12, 2019.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, Zedcrest Capital Limited, Adedayo Saheed Amzat, said the award reaffirms the company’s devotion to create value for all stakeholders through sustainable business practices.

“In a rapidly moving market, staying in tune with the trends and providing objective insights can be challenging. We are therefore pleased to receive this recognition as it demonstrates our commitment to provide our partners and clients with superior financial management services,” said Amzat.

The award becomes the third international recognition received by Zedcrest Capital Limited this year having emerged as the “Proprietary Investment Company of the Year” at the International Standard Leadership Summit and Excellence Awards organized by World Quality Alliance and adjudged the “Best Proprietary Investments Firm in Nigeria” by international magazine, Global Business Outlook.

Commenting on some of the company’s businesses, Amzat said: “Our inter-dealer brokerage subsidiary – Zedcap Partners – is currently the partner of choice to most institutional and high net-worth investors in Nigeria as we provide unequalled securities dealing and brokerage services. Our foray in the proprietary investment space through Zedvance has also been very rewarding as we rank amongst the top consumer lending companies in Nigeria. We are therefore motivated to continue do more to justify the trust our numerous customers have put in us.”

International Business Magazine is a Dubai, UAE-based publication carving a niche in an already aggressive and competitive world of Business and Financial Award Journals.

Backed by several subject matter experts and a strong research analyst wing, it promotes best in-house talents and thus awards exceptional, unique, talented firebrands and corporates across the globe.