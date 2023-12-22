Yuletide: TRACE calls for cooperation of motorists to check crashes

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps in Ogun State, has called for the cooperation of motorists with its personnel and other law enforcement officers to minimise road crashes during yuletide.

The Ijoko Unit Commander of TRACE, Temitope Oseni, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, in Ota, Ogun.

Oseni stressed that the cooperation of motorists were needed to make for a hitch-free Christmas celebration as safety on the highway was a collective responsibility of everybody.

The unit Commander said that its operatives would be on special patrol exercise during yuletide to ensure free flow of traffic and to respond to any emergencies on the highway.

“We want to implore them to desist from driving against traffic and other reckless acts that could bring about unnecessary loss of life.

“Also,they should not drink while driving and maintain speed limits so as to make the yuletide a remarkable one for everyone,” he said.

Oseni cautioned motorists against the use of mobile phones, while driving and advised against overtaking at road bends or when ascending a hill to stem crashes.

She stressed the need for commercial motorcycles to use their crash helmets and desist from overloading in order to stay alive to celebrate the festive season.

Oseni reiterated the commitment of the agency to ensure that motorists get to their different destinations safely.