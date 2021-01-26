Sunday Adeyemo, well known as Sunday Igboho, has said he had no transaction with Babafemi Ojudu, who is the Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ojudu, in a now-deleted piece published on his Facebook page on Monday, had alleged that opposition politicians contracted Igboho to disrupt the 2009 Rerun Governorship Election in Ekiti State.

Ojudu had claimed he and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, met with Igboho to shelve the plan and the latter agreed to stay off the election.

But speaking with journalists during a briefing at his residence in Ibadan on Tuesday following a fire incident at one of his buildings in the Soka area of the state, Igboho said he had no dealing with Ojudu, adding that all the President’s aide said were lies.

He said, “I have been hearing reports about a man called Femi Ojudu. I don’t know this man. He said the late Chief Adedibu contracted me in 2009 and we all know that Adedibu died in 2008. I think the man should undergo a mental test because the late Chief Adedibu did not train me for any job and I was not close to the late Adedidu.

“I have a relationship with my father, Senator Rasheed Ladoja and I have never betrayed him in the years I was his follower.

“I don’t know Femi Ojodu and I didn’t have any business with him. All what he said are lies.”

Igboho said no politician bankrolled him to issue and enforce a vacation order to the Fulani herdsmen accused of perpetrating crimes ranging from kidnappings, killings, rape to invasion of farmlands with their cattle in Igangan, Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Igboho, who said he was moved by the sufferings of the people of the town, lamented that politicians have begun to politicise his intervention.

Continuing, the activist said, “Politicians are now politicising the herdsmen issue to tarnish my image and make me weak.

“Any politician who knows he paid me money to do all that I am doing should come out openly before the whole world. I was not bankrolled by anyone. My priority is for peace to reign in the land of my forefathers.”

The activist also said it was disappointing that some Yoruba indigenes have started supporting the Fulani herdsmen to launch attacks against him but said “until all the Fulani herdsmen vacate the lands of our ancestors, that is when we won’t have issues”.

“No politician paid me for all I am doing. The Fulani herdsmen have been killing, kidnapping and raping the people (of Igangan) but no government came to their rescue until my intervention. I owe the people a duty because I hail from the town, I even have the tribal mark of the people,” he added.